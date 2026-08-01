Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $11.85 Million Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,436 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Fortive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. The trade was a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $64.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fortive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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