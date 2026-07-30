Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. Positive Sentiment: The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors.

The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed.

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multiyear rally, valuation concerns and the possibility of “sell the news” volatility could limit further gains, particularly if second-quarter results or guidance do not exceed elevated expectations.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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