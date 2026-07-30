Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 676,653 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 719,803 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,234,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $802,916,000 after buying an additional 235,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $650,189,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,925,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts: Sign Up

CenterPoint Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CenterPoint reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.40 , above the $0.37 analyst consensus and up from $0.29 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion , also exceeding expectations, while GAAP earnings rose to $244 million, or $0.37 per share. Reuters earnings report

CenterPoint reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $0.37 analyst consensus and up from $0.29 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to , also exceeding expectations, while GAAP earnings rose to $244 million, or $0.37 per share. Positive Sentiment: The utility increased its 10-year capital plan by $1.2 billion , supported by rising electricity demand in the Houston area and approximately 14 gigawatts of potential ERCOT “Batch Zero” projects. The spending could strengthen long-term rate-base growth, particularly from data-center demand. Capital plan and ERCOT projects

The utility increased its 10-year capital plan by , supported by rising electricity demand in the Houston area and approximately 14 gigawatts of potential ERCOT “Batch Zero” projects. The spending could strengthen long-term rate-base growth, particularly from data-center demand. Neutral Sentiment: CenterPoint reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.89 to $1.91 . While this maintains the company’s outlook after the earnings beat, the midpoint is roughly in line with the $1.91 analyst consensus, providing limited near-term upside to estimates. CenterPoint quarterly results

CenterPoint reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of . While this maintains the company’s outlook after the earnings beat, the midpoint is roughly in line with the $1.91 analyst consensus, providing limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: The larger investment program increases financing, execution and regulatory exposure. A new risk disclosure also raised questions about the clarity of CenterPoint’s business exposure and regulatory risks, which may be weighing on investor sentiment. CenterPoint risk disclosure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 2.7%

CNP stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CenterPoint Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CenterPoint Energy wasn't on the list.

While CenterPoint Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here