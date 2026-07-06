Ascentis Independent Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ascentis Independent Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $603,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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