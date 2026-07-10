Ascentis Independent Advisors Takes $501,000 Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 685,822 shares of company stock valued at $143,150,295 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 4.10. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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