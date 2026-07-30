Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Autonomous Res decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $359.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $326.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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