Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,029 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19.

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor focus remains on Shopify’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 5. Analysts and Zacks point to favorable earnings momentum and the possibility of a beat, while market participants are anticipating revenue growth in the “high twenties.” Strong guidance, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions results could support the stock. Shopify Earnings Expected to Grow

Investor focus remains on Shopify’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 5. Analysts and Zacks point to favorable earnings momentum and the possibility of a beat, while market participants are anticipating revenue growth in the “high twenties.” Strong guidance, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions results could support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Shopify is increasingly viewed as an artificial-intelligence commerce beneficiary. Its AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery, and checkout, while rising AI-driven traffic and orders could strengthen its competitive position versus Meta Platforms. Shopify vs. Meta Platforms

Shopify is increasingly viewed as an artificial-intelligence commerce beneficiary. Its AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery, and checkout, while rising AI-driven traffic and orders could strengthen its competitive position versus Meta Platforms. Positive Sentiment: A broader rotation into enterprise software, helped by lower Treasury yields and renewed confidence that AI spending extends beyond hyperscalers and chipmakers, has provided a favorable backdrop for Shopify and similar technology stocks. Zscaler, Shopify, and PTC Shares

A broader rotation into enterprise software, helped by lower Treasury yields and renewed confidence that AI spending extends beyond hyperscalers and chipmakers, has provided a favorable backdrop for Shopify and similar technology stocks. Neutral Sentiment: New ecosystem developments, including Shopify’s “Built for Shopify” app designation and the DoorDash native sales-channel integration, reinforce platform adoption and merchant reach but offer limited near-term financial data. Shopify and DoorDash Integration

New ecosystem developments, including Shopify’s “Built for Shopify” app designation and the DoorDash native sales-channel integration, reinforce platform adoption and merchant reach but offer limited near-term financial data. Negative Sentiment: Criticism of CEO Tobi Lütke over apparent support for giving wealthy shareholders greater voting power introduces a governance overhang, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Shopify CEO Voting-Power Criticism

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.69.

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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