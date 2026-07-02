Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 31,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $192.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $310.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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