Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,899 shares of the airline's stock after selling 524,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the airline's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,433,313. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More American Airlines Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s Andrew Didora said higher airfares have largely held after spring price hikes, and he cited strong demand, stable fares, and lower fuel prices as tailwinds for U.S. airlines ahead of second-quarter earnings. Article Title

Bank of America’s Andrew Didora said higher airfares have largely held after spring price hikes, and he cited strong demand, stable fares, and lower fuel prices as tailwinds for U.S. airlines ahead of second-quarter earnings. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on American Airlines Group from $16 to $19, signaling improved sentiment even though the rating remains neutral. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on American Airlines Group from $16 to $19, signaling improved sentiment even though the rating remains neutral. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its price target on AAL from $12 to $17, reflecting a more favorable view of the stock’s valuation and airline fundamentals. Article Title

Wells Fargo also lifted its price target on AAL from $12 to $17, reflecting a more favorable view of the stock’s valuation and airline fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: American Airlines is opening a grab-and-go lounge at New York’s JFK airport, a small customer-experience update that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

American Airlines is opening a grab-and-go lounge at New York’s JFK airport, a small customer-experience update that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Broader airline-stock coverage and industry lists published over the past day add little direct catalyst for AAL, but they reinforce ongoing investor interest in the sector. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Airlines Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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