Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 669.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,651 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $137,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Benzinga report

Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Insider Monkey article

Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a small insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment even though it does not change the broader bullish thesis. SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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