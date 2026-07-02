Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 50,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,324.49. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,746 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here