Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,008 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 211,237 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Intuitive Surgical worth $804,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical raised its 2026 outlook after strong first-quarter results, with management increasing da Vinci procedure growth guidance to 13.5%-15.5% from 13%-15%, signaling continued adoption of its robotic surgery platform. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical raised its 2026 outlook after strong first-quarter results, with management increasing da Vinci procedure growth guidance to 13.5%-15.5% from 13%-15%, signaling continued adoption of its robotic surgery platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests the stock may be undervalued after its recent share-price weakness, with some analysis arguing the pullback has reset expectations and could improve long-term upside potential. Article Title

Recent commentary suggests the stock may be undervalued after its recent share-price weakness, with some analysis arguing the pullback has reset expectations and could improve long-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: ISRG has been a trending stock among investors, which shows elevated attention but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

ISRG has been a trending stock among investors, which shows elevated attention but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are viewing Intuitive Surgical as a hedge against market risk, reflecting the company’s perceived defensive qualities and durable medical-device business model. Article Title

Some investors are viewing Intuitive Surgical as a hedge against market risk, reflecting the company’s perceived defensive qualities and durable medical-device business model. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Intuitive Surgical faces “too much competition,” reinforcing investor concerns that rivals could pressure the company’s leadership position and future growth. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Intuitive Surgical faces “too much competition,” reinforcing investor concerns that rivals could pressure the company’s leadership position and future growth. Negative Sentiment: Additional articles highlighted recent stock weakness, valuation concerns, FDA scrutiny, product recalls, leadership changes, and a bearish Deutsche Bank price target cut to $366, all of which could be weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $403.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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