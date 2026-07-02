Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 143,829 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 143,829 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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