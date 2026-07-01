Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 343,528 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 343,528 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 23,420 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,699 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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