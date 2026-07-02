Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 73,880 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 73,880 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $103,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $220,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,332. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 3,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $264,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,866 shares of company stock worth $6,435,733. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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