Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,140 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Wolfe Research downgraded International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.81. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.19 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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