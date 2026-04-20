Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,243 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,560 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of OSI Systems worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in OSI Systems by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $309.68 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.16 and a twelve month high of $311.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 273,044 shares in the company, valued at $68,509,470.04. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.29.

Read Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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