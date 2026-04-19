Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,125 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.M. Arbour LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.18.

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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