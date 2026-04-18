Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $241.16 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,382 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $241,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,218,638,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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