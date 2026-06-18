Asset One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,460 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE CRM opened at $154.88 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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