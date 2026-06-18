Asset One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,168 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,002,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $127,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 725,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $155,359,000 after acquiring an additional 355,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Article Title

AMD signed a definitive agreement with Rackspace to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, strengthening AMD’s enterprise AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised AMD to Buy and lifted its target to $575 , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Article Title

Citi raised AMD to and lifted its target to , citing major GPU sales potential at Meta and a booming agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Article Title

Bernstein’s “CPU renaissance” note and related price-target hikes reinforced expectations for stronger data-center CPU demand, with AMD seen as a key beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Article Title

AMD’s move to address AI memory bottlenecks with its MEXT acquisition and other ecosystem efforts supports the company’s long-term AI platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; this is notable but less likely to change the business outlook. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $512.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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