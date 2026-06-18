Asset One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,626 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Asset One Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $362.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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