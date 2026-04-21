Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after purchasing an additional 958,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $149.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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