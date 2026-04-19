Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,296 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total transaction of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. This trade represents a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $301.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $299.50 and its 200-day moving average is $288.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.81 and a 52 week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Argus raised shares of Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

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Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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