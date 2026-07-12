Associated Banc Corp Acquires 296,298 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 291.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,840 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 296,298 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $38,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,556,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,956. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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