Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB is Freemont Management S.A.'s 6th Largest Position

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 693.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises 3.2% of Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Astera Labs worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ALAB opened at $224.09 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. UBS Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,729,709.17. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,497,338 shares of company stock valued at $236,827,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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