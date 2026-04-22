Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,042 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company's stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,273 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 111.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company's stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 20.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company's stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 96.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company's stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Astrazeneca Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Astrazeneca Plc has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astrazeneca currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

View Our Latest Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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