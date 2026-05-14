Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 50,151 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 407.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,458 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,927. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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