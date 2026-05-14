Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $242,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $469.21. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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