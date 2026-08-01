Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Atour Lifestyle worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $407.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATAT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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