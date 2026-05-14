Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,485 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,114 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Visa were worth $57,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after buying an additional 530,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,253,224,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $320.77 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $575.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.07.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here