Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,091 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Linde were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $511.65 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $521.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $496.89 and its 200 day moving average is $459.08.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $540.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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