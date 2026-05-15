Atria Investments Inc Sells 31,753 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,753 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after buying an additional 2,036,573 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,692,000 after buying an additional 1,377,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6,414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 946,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 908,110 shares of the company's stock worth $93,853,000 after acquiring an additional 855,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here