Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,220 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Boeing were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $240.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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