AT&T Inc. $T Position Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386,501 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,584 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $108,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here