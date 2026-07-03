AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,060 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 60,012 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in AT&T were worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. TSG Advice Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. AT&T stock’s bad week just keeps getting worse

AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares.

Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story.

Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Oppenheimer downgrades AT&T stock on SpaceX threat

Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also noted recent weakness in AT&T alongside Verizon as telecom investors digest the possibility of new satellite-based competition.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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