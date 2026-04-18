AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,322 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 160,976 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.74.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More.

Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More.

Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More.

Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More.

Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More.

AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More.

Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More.

Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation's emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More.

Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation's emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed and include very large Q4 reductions from major managers (e.g., UBS AM), while analyst price targets range widely (median ~$29 but several low targets near $19–$21), reflecting divergent views that could add volatility. Read More.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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