AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236,946 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 298,547 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $129,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

T opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here