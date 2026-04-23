AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,471 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,508 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported beats on revenue and adjusted EPS, driven by wireless and fiber demand; the quarter showed improved operating margin, supporting the case that execution is improving. Read More.

Reported beats on revenue and adjusted EPS, driven by wireless and fiber demand; the quarter showed improved operating margin, supporting the case that execution is improving. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Postpaid phone and internet subscriber adds topped expectations and bundling (wireless + fiber) is accelerating — 45% of advanced home internet subs also take AT&T wireless — which should support revenue and ARPU over time. Read More.

Postpaid phone and internet subscriber adds topped expectations and bundling (wireless + fiber) is accelerating — 45% of advanced home internet subs also take AT&T wireless — which should support revenue and ARPU over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators highlight AT&T’s valuation and long-term fiber-led strategy as attractive relative to cash returns and growth runway. Read More.

Some analysts and commentators highlight AT&T’s valuation and long-term fiber-led strategy as attractive relative to cash returns and growth runway. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35 and reiterated multi-year targets and capital-return plans — supportive for guidance consistency but not an upgrade to soothe bullish expectations. Read More.

The company reaffirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35 and reiterated multi-year targets and capital-return plans — supportive for guidance consistency but not an upgrade to soothe bullish expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and slide deck provide more color on fiber rollout, bundling math and capex cadence; investors will watch the transcript for management's cadence on FCF recovery and subscriber economics. Read More.

Earnings call and slide deck provide more color on fiber rollout, bundling math and capex cadence; investors will watch the transcript for management's cadence on FCF recovery and subscriber economics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow fell year-over-year (heavier capex as fiber rollout accelerates) and FCF came in below some expectations, which, plus a reiterated (not raised) outlook, prompted a negative market reaction. Read More.

Free cash flow fell year-over-year (heavier capex as fiber rollout accelerates) and FCF came in below some expectations, which, plus a reiterated (not raised) outlook, prompted a negative market reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legacy-business revenue fell sharply (double-digit declines in some legacy lines), and some wireless metrics (postpaid phone pressure in parts of the base) drew investor scrutiny — risks to near-term top-line stability. Read More.

Legacy-business revenue fell sharply (double-digit declines in some legacy lines), and some wireless metrics (postpaid phone pressure in parts of the base) drew investor scrutiny — risks to near-term top-line stability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and market headlines flagged the mixed reaction — strong execution on subscribers but concerns about cash generation and capex intensity — explaining why the stock initially traded down after the release. Read More.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE T opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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