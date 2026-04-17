AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,758 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 57,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in AT&T were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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