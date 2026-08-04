AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,180 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 166,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

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AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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