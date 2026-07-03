AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,891 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 91,284 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in AT&T were worth $53,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. AT&T stock’s bad week just keeps getting worse

AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares.

Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story.

Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Oppenheimer downgrades AT&T stock on SpaceX threat

Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also noted recent weakness in AT&T alongside Verizon as telecom investors digest the possibility of new satellite-based competition.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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