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Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Dycom Industries logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aubrey Capital Management initiated a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter, buying 7,560 shares worth about $2.56 million. The stake represents 1.4% of its portfolio.
  • Dycom has drawn strong analyst support, including buy and strong-buy ratings, with several firms raising price targets as high as $654. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $554.92.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting EPS of $4.42 versus estimates of $2.73 and revenue of $1.96 billion, up 56.1% year over year. Dycom also reaffirmed positive guidance, while analysts expect full-year EPS of $15.42.
  • Interested in Dycom Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,560 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Dycom Industries accounts for 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the construction company's stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $654.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $418.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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