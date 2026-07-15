Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,560 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Dycom Industries accounts for 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the construction company's stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $654.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $418.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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