Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APO opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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