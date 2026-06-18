Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 71,633 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,171 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 71,633 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.7%

ORCL stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $527.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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