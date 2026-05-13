Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.65 and a 200-day moving average of $307.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $816.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here