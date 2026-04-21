Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,290 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.81 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Apple's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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