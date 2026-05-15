AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $106.56 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,751 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,080,856 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $106,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,160,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,572,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 47,772 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

T opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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