Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8%

COST opened at $1,041.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,000.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $954.40. The company has a market capitalization of $461.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.92. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here