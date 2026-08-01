Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 30,000 Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,797 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,555,555 shares of the company's stock worth $455,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,354,981 shares of the company's stock worth $258,260,000 after buying an additional 264,833 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,479,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,966,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,834 shares of the company's stock worth $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,093 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of -1.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Structure Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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